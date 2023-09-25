Crown Castle (CCI) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Crown Castle (CCI) closed at $92.31 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.36% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.13%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.45%.

Heading into today, shares of the operator of wireless communications towers had lost 7.74% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 0.59% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.38% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Crown Castle as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.80, down 2.7% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.72 billion, down 1.63% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.56 per share and revenue of $7.05 billion. These totals would mark changes of +2.44% and +0.87%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Crown Castle. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Crown Castle currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Crown Castle has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.17 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.45.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 185, which puts it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Crown Castle Inc. (CCI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

