Crown Castle (CCI) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Crown Castle (CCI) closed at $134.26 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.03% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.53%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.33%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.2%.

Coming into today, shares of the operator of wireless communications towers had lost 7.73% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 0.05%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.67%.

Crown Castle will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Crown Castle is projected to report earnings of $1.99 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 6.42%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.8 billion, up 3.45% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.64 per share and revenue of $7.21 billion. These totals would mark changes of +3.52% and +3.18%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Crown Castle should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.12% higher. Crown Castle currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Crown Castle is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 17.57. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.86.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 187, which puts it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

