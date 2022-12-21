Crown Castle (CCI) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Crown Castle (CCI) closed the most recent trading day at $134.50, moving +0.52% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.49%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.6%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.06%.

Heading into today, shares of the operator of wireless communications towers had lost 3.81% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 3.29% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.49% in that time.

Crown Castle will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Crown Castle to post earnings of $1.83 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 3.39%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.75 billion, up 5.61% from the year-ago period.

CCI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.36 per share and revenue of $6.97 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +5.9% and +9.86%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Crown Castle should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.02% lower. Crown Castle is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Crown Castle currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 18.18. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.43, which means Crown Castle is trading at a premium to the group.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 172, putting it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

