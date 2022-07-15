Crown Castle (CCI) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Crown Castle (CCI) closed at $173.40, marking a +1.39% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.92%. At the same time, the Dow added 2.15%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.12%.

Heading into today, shares of the operator of wireless communications towers had gained 10.34% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's loss of 1.27% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.54% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Crown Castle as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be July 20, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.79, up 4.68% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.71 billion, up 8.22% from the prior-year quarter.

CCI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.37 per share and revenue of $6.94 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +6.04% and +9.54%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Crown Castle should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.14% lower. Crown Castle is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Crown Castle currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 23.2. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.46, which means Crown Castle is trading at a premium to the group.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, which puts it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

