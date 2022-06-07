Crown Castle (CCI) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Crown Castle (CCI) closed the most recent trading day at $185.96, moving +0.64% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.95%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.8%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.25%.

Heading into today, shares of the operator of wireless communications towers had gained 5.36% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 1.41% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.1% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Crown Castle as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Crown Castle to post earnings of $1.80 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 5.26%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.72 billion, up 8.38% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.38 per share and revenue of $6.95 billion, which would represent changes of +6.19% and +9.6%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Crown Castle. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Crown Castle currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Crown Castle is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 25.05. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.1, so we one might conclude that Crown Castle is trading at a premium comparatively.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 156, putting it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.