Crown Castle (CCI) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Crown Castle (CCI) closed the most recent trading day at $173.96, moving +0.06% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.57%. At the same time, the Dow added 2%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.3%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the operator of wireless communications towers had lost 2.05% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Finance sector's loss of 9.54% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.68% in that time.

Crown Castle will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Crown Castle is projected to report earnings of $1.80 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 5.26%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.69 billion, up 13.69% from the year-ago period.

CCI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.38 per share and revenue of $6.89 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +6.19% and +8.64%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Crown Castle. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Crown Castle currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Crown Castle is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 23.55. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.95.

Investors should also note that CCI has a PEG ratio of 2.36 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.73 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 112, which puts it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

