Crown Castle (CCI) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Crown Castle (CCI) closed the most recent trading day at $167.58, moving +1.56% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.24%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.51%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.2%.

Heading into today, shares of the operator of wireless communications towers had lost 3.83% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 1.68% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.58% in that time.

Crown Castle will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Crown Castle is projected to report earnings of $1.80 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 5.26%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.69 billion, up 13.69% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.38 per share and revenue of $6.89 billion. These totals would mark changes of +6.19% and +8.64%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Crown Castle. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.24% higher. Crown Castle currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Crown Castle is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 22.35. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.59.

Meanwhile, CCI's PEG ratio is currently 2.24. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. REIT and Equity Trust - Other stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.64 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 152, which puts it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

