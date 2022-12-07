Crown Castle (CCI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Crown Castle (CCI) closed at $138.72 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.06% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.19%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.01%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%.

Heading into today, shares of the operator of wireless communications towers had gained 5.74% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 3.08% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.7% in that time.

Crown Castle will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Crown Castle to post earnings of $1.84 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 3.95%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.75 billion, up 5.54% from the year-ago period.

CCI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.36 per share and revenue of $6.97 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +5.9% and +9.86%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Crown Castle. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.03% lower. Crown Castle is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Crown Castle currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 18.65. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.93, which means Crown Castle is trading at a premium to the group.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 157, which puts it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.