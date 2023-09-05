Crown Castle (CCI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Crown Castle (CCI) closed at $99.99 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.22% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.42%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.56%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.08%.

Coming into today, shares of the operator of wireless communications towers had lost 3.93% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 0.81%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.02%.

Crown Castle will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.80, down 2.7% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.72 billion, down 1.63% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.56 per share and revenue of $7.05 billion, which would represent changes of +2.44% and +0.87%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Crown Castle should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.03% lower within the past month. Crown Castle is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Crown Castle is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 13.2. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.09, so we one might conclude that Crown Castle is trading at a premium comparatively.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 191, which puts it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

