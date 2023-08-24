Crown Castle (CCI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Crown Castle (CCI) closed at $99.56, marking a +0.06% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.35%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.08%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.87%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the operator of wireless communications towers had lost 11.52% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 3.28% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.06% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Crown Castle as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.80, down 2.7% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.72 billion, down 1.63% from the year-ago period.

CCI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.56 per share and revenue of $7.05 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +2.44% and +0.87%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Crown Castle. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.03% higher. Crown Castle is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note Crown Castle's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 13.17. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.78, so we one might conclude that Crown Castle is trading at a premium comparatively.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 192, which puts it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CCI in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

