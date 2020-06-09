Crown Castle (CCI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Crown Castle (CCI) closed the most recent trading day at $174.34, moving +0.87% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.78%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.09%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.29%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from CCI as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, CCI is projected to report earnings of $1.48 per share, which would represent no growth from the year-ago period. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.44 billion, down 2.62% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.10 per share and revenue of $5.97 billion, which would represent changes of +7.21% and +2.09%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for CCI. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. CCI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, CCI currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 28.34. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.

We can also see that CCI currently has a PEG ratio of 1.35. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.78 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 140, putting it in the bottom 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

