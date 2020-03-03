Crown Castle (CCI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Crown Castle (CCI) closed the most recent trading day at $158.13, moving +1.21% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.81%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 2.94%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 3%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the operator of wireless communications towers had gained 4.73% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's loss of 5.35% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.97% in that time.

CCI will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.48, up 2.07% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.47 billion, up 2.84% from the year-ago period.

CCI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.26 per share and revenue of $6.10 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +10.02% and +4.32%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for CCI. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.04% lower. CCI currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, CCI is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 24.98. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.85.

Meanwhile, CCI's PEG ratio is currently 1.61. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The REIT and Equity Trust - Other was holding an average PEG ratio of 3.24 at yesterday's closing price.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 155, putting it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

