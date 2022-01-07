Crown Castle (CCI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Crown Castle (CCI) closed at $194.73, marking a +1.16% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.41% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.01%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.13%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the operator of wireless communications towers had gained 1.52% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 4.72% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.36% in that time.

Crown Castle will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Crown Castle to post earnings of $1.71 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 26.61%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.63 billion, up 8.95% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Crown Castle. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.03% higher. Crown Castle is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Crown Castle is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 26.13. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.64.

We can also see that CCI currently has a PEG ratio of 2.61. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The REIT and Equity Trust - Other was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.69 at yesterday's closing price.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 98, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

