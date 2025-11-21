Crown Castle (CCI) Down 8.3% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Crown Castle (CCI). Shares have lost about 8.3% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

But investors have to be wondering, will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Crown Castle due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

Crown Castle's Q3 AFFO Beats, Revenues Fall Y/Y, '25 View Raised

Crown Castle reported third-quarter 2025 adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) per share of $1.12, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.04. However, the figure declined nearly 7% year over year.

Results reflected a rise in services and other revenues year over year. However, a decrease in site rental revenues affected the results to some extent. The company increased its outlook for 2025.

Net revenues of $1.07 billion outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.05 billion but fell 4.3% year over year.

Key Earnings Takeaways

During the third quarter, Crown Castle’s total site rental revenues declined 5.1% year over year to $1.01 billion. This fall was due to a $17 million decrease in amortization of prepaid rent and a $39 million drop in straight-lined revenues. Our estimate for total site-rental revenues was pegged at $995 million.

The organic contribution to site rental billings of $52 million reflected 5.2% year-over-year organic growth, excluding an unfavorable $51 million impact from Sprint Cancellations.

Meanwhile, services and other revenues came in at $60 million, which rose 11.1% from the prior-year quarter. Our estimate for services and other revenues was pegged at $54.9 million.

Quarterly adjusted EBITDA was down 7.6% year over year to $718 million.

Net interest expenses and amortization of deferred financing costs rose 4.7% year over year to $247 million.

Financial Position

Crown Castle exited the third quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $57 million, down from $94 million reported as of June 30, 2025.

Moreover, debt and other long-term obligations aggregated $21.55 billion as of Sept. 30, 2025, decreasing 2.2% sequentially.

2025 Guidance

Crown Castle raised its 2025 AFFO per share guidance in the range of $4.23-$4.35 compared to the prior guidance of $4.14-$4.25, increasing the midpoint by 2.1%.

The company increased the site rental revenue range to $4.007-$4.052 billion compared to the previous range of $3.997-$4.042 billion. Adjusted EBITDA is estimated in the band of $2.810-$2.860 billion, up from the prior range of $2.780-$2.830 billion.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, estimates review flatlined during the past month.

VGM Scores

At this time, Crown Castle has a subpar Growth Score of D, a grade with the same score on the momentum front. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock has a score of C on the value side, putting it in the middle 20% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of F. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Crown Castle has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

