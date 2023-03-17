Crown Castle (CCI) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Crown Castle (CCI) closed at $130.26, marking a -1.71% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.19%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.27%.

Heading into today, shares of the operator of wireless communications towers had lost 5.18% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's loss of 9.03% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 3.02% in that time.

Crown Castle will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Crown Castle to post earnings of $1.99 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 6.42%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.8 billion, up 3.45% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.64 per share and revenue of $7.21 billion. These totals would mark changes of +3.52% and +3.18%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Crown Castle. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Crown Castle is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Crown Castle is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 17.35. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.91.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 160, putting it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

