Crown Castle (CCI) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Crown Castle (CCI) closed at $150.83 in the latest trading session, marking a -1% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.78%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.41%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.97%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from CCI as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect CCI to post earnings of $1.48 per share. This would mark no growth from the year-ago period. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.44 billion, down 2.62% from the year-ago period.

CCI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.10 per share and revenue of $5.97 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +7.21% and +2.18%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for CCI. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.11% lower. CCI is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, CCI is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 24.99. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.66.

Investors should also note that CCI has a PEG ratio of 1.19 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. CCI's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.58 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 79, which puts it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.