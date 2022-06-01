Crown Castle (CCI) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Crown Castle (CCI) closed at $188.09, marking a -0.82% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.75%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.54%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.15%.

Coming into today, shares of the operator of wireless communications towers had gained 3.23% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 1.59%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.32%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Crown Castle as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Crown Castle to post earnings of $1.80 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 5.26%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.72 billion, up 8.38% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.38 per share and revenue of $6.95 billion. These totals would mark changes of +6.19% and +9.6%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Crown Castle should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Crown Castle is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Crown Castle currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 25.71. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.29.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 178, which puts it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

