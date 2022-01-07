Crown Castle (CCI) and T-Mobile US Signs Long-Term Agreement

Crown Castle International Corp. CCI recently reached a 12-year long-term tower and small cell agreement with America’s supercharged Un-carrier, T-Mobile US, Inc. TMUS. The deal will support the continued build-out of TMUS' nationwide 5G network with enhanced access to CCI's towers and small cell locations.

Both Crown Castle and T-Mobile US are likely to gain from this long-term partnership. Given its ability to offer a holistic network solution with towers, fiber and small cells, CCI is well poised to grow with this deal, witnessing long-term tower and small cell revenue growth.

For T-Mobile, the agreement will allow the Un-carrier to expand and deepen its 5G network reach besides realizing financial synergies from its merger. Following the merger and subsequent integration with Sprint assets, T-Mobile redefined itself as a wireless behemoth in 2020.

Per management, “T-Mobile’s expanded alliance with long-term partner Crown Castle will fuel acceleration of our nationwide network build and provide synergies that we can further invest into that build – all in support of our Un-carrier mission to truly deliver 5G FOR ALL.”

Wireless services are advancing rapidly in terms of additional features and capabilities. Moreover, wireless data consumption is expected to increase considerably over the next several years, driven by an increased innovation and adoption of data-driven mobile devices and applications, such as machine-to-machine connections, social networking and streaming of video.

As the data volume of wireless and wired networks is growing rapidly, the network carriers continue spending more on network deployments to harness spectrum abilities as well as improve and densify their cell sites and coverage.

Crown Castle is well-positioned to gain from tailwinds, such as growth in mobile data usage, spectrum availability and high-network investments in wireless carriers.

