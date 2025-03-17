News & Insights

Markets
CCI

Crown Castle Appoints Sunit Patel As CFO

March 17, 2025 — 06:08 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Crown Castle Inc. (CCI) Monday announced the appointment of Sunit Patel as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective April 1, 2025.

Patel will be leaving his position on Crown Castle's Board of Directors, effective March 17, 2025.

"We look forward to welcoming Sunit Patel to the Crown Castle team," said Steven Moskowitz, Crown Castle's Chief Executive Officer. "Sunit brings unique, extensive telecommunications industry insight and more than 30 years of experience in senior finance roles across telecommunications, energy, and technology. He is exceptionally well-suited to help lead Crown Castle as we complete our recently announced divestiture and set course as the only pure-play, publicly traded US tower company."

Patel served on the Crown Castle Board of Directors from January 2024 to March 2025. He previously served as Chief Financial Officer of Ibotta Inc., a North American cashback rewards and mobile technology platform. Patel has more than 25 years of executive leadership, including 15 years as a public telecommunications company CFO.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CCI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.