CrowdStrike’s Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

Boasting a market cap of $104.9 billion, CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD) is a leading American cybersecurity company headquartered in Austin, Texas. Founded in 2011, CrowdStrike specializes in providing cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data through its unified platform. CrowdStrike is set to release its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, Jun. 3.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect CRWD to report a loss of $0.28 per share, down 240% from a profit of $0.20 in the year-ago quarter. The company has surpassed Wall Street's earnings estimates in two of the last four quarters while missing on two other occasions.

For the current year ending in January 2026, analysts expect CRWD to report a loss of $0.35, down 171.4% from $0.49 in fiscal 2025.

CrowdStrike’s shares have gained 41.8% over the past year, substantially outperforming the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) 8.7% gain and the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLK) 4.2% returns during the same period.

CrowdStrike has outperformed the broader market over the past year, driven by strong financial results, strategic expansion, and investor confidence. The company reported solid revenue and earnings growth, maintained high customer retention even after a major IT outage in July 2024, and forged strategic partnerships, including with NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA).

Shares of CrowdStrike surged 7.5% on Apr. 24, as part of a broader tech rally fueled by renewed optimism over U.S.–China trade talks and strong earnings from enterprise tech leaders.

The consensus opinion on CRWD stock is very bullish, with an overall “Strong Buy” rating. Among the 46 analysts covering the stock, 34 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, three indicate a “Moderate Buy,” eight suggest a “Hold,” and the remaining analyst advocates a “Strong Sell.” The stock currently trades above its mean price target of $408.56.

