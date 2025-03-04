CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD), a leading provider of cloud-native cybersecurity solutions, released its fiscal 2025 fourth-quarter earnings on March 4. The company reported earnings per share of $1.03, outpacing analysts' consensus estimate of $0.86, and revenue clocked in at $1.059 billion compared to the anticipated $1.03 billion. Despite some unusual expenses and sales-cycle impacts relating to the July 19 outage incident, the company's growth in annual recurring revenue (ARR) indicated positive momentum.

Metric Q4 2025 Q4 2025 Analysts' Estimate Q4 2024 % Change EPS (Non-GAAP) $1.03 $0.86 $0.95 8.4% Revenue $1.059 billion $1.03 billion $845.3 million 25.2% Free cash flow $239.8 million N/A $283.0 million (15.3%)

Overview of CrowdStrike's Business

CrowdStrike, a leader in cybersecurity, specializes in endpoint protection. Its advanced Falcon platform's cloud-native design allows seamless data collection and analysis, ensuring broad protection against cyber threats. It employs artificial intelligence (AI) to detect threats swiftly and accurately with low rates of false positives. CrowdStrike's focus on a single lightweight agent and a unified security platform sets it apart, and it offers scalable solutions that accommodate customers' evolving needs.

The company's recent strategic focuses have included enhancing its cloud and SaaS security offerings and maintaining its strong push towards AI-driven solutions.

Quarter Highlights

In the fourth quarter of its fiscal 2025, which ended Jan. 31, CrowdStrike's total revenue hit $1.059 billion, a 25.2% rise from the prior-year period's $845.3 million. This was supported by a 23% increase in annual recurring revenue to $4.24 billion. Non-GAAP EPS also performed well, with earnings of $1.03 against predictions of $0.86, an 8.4% improvement from $0.95 in the previous year.

However, looking at its GAAP figures reveals that CrowdStrike still faces some challenges. It reported a GAAP loss from operations of $85.3 million compared to the previous year's gain of $29.7 million. The July 19 incident also impacted sales cycles, contributing to a GAAP net loss of $92.3 million, contrasting with its positive net income in the prior-year period. In response to the outage incident, the company chose to offer "customer commitment packages" as part of its effort to retain clients, potentially affecting its future revenue streams.

CrowdStrike's Next-Gen Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) and Cloud Security modules showed strong subscription metrics. The rapid adoption of these services is a testament to its strategy of focusing on cloud security. Moreover, acquisitions like Adaptive Shield are complementing its offerings, contributing to its $1.3 billion in ending ARR in these areas.

For the fiscal year, CrowdStrike's free cash flow rose 13.5% to $1.07 billion, despite a slight year-over-year dip in free cash flow in Q4.

Outlook and Future Prospects

CrowdStrike's management remains optimistic, offering fiscal 2026 revenue guidance of $4.7435 billion to $4.8055 billion. The company's strong foundation in AI and cloud security suggests it will maintain its traction within these segments. For the first quarter of fiscal 2026, its revenue guidance range is $1.1006 billion to $1.1064 billion, reflecting cautious optimism.

Due to planned operational investments, CrowdStrike is forecasting its non-GAAP EPS for fiscal 2026 will be in the $3.33 to $3.45 range, compared to the previous year's $3.93. Investors should watch for continued ARR growth, strategic acquisitions, and adaptive strategies that enhance the company’s unified security platform. These will be critical in maintaining competitiveness and supporting CrowdStrike’s goal of hitting $10 billion in ARR by fiscal year 2031. The momentum in cloud-native solutions and customer adoption suggests positive near-term growth potential for the company.

JesterAI is a Foolish AI, based on a variety of Large Language Models (LLMs) and proprietary Motley Fool systems. All articles published by JesterAI are reviewed by our editorial team, and The Motley Fool takes ultimate responsibility for the content of this article. JesterAI cannot own stocks and so it has no positions in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends CrowdStrike. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.