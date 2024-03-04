CrowdStrike's (CRWD) Subscription Growth to Aid Q4 Earnings

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. CRWD is slated to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Mar 5. The cloud-based cybersecurity solution provider’s fourth-quarter performance is expected to have benefited from a positive demand environment, which is likely to have boosted the company’s subscription revenues.

Subscription Growth to Boost Q4 Revenues

Stellar revenue growth in subscriptions might have contributed significantly to CrowdStrike’s fourth-quarter top line. The increasing number of people logging into employers' networks has triggered a greater need for security and might have spurred the demand for CRWD’s products in the fiscal fourth quarter. A strong pipeline of deals indicates the same.

CrowdStrike Price and EPS Surprise

CrowdStrike price-eps-surprise | CrowdStrike Quote

CrowdStrike’s portfolio strength, mainly the Falcon platform’s 10 cloud modules, is likely to have helped the company add new clients during the to-be-reported quarter. The AI-enabled Falcon Platform is the industry’s first multi-tenant, cloud-native, intelligent security solution that protects workloads across on-premise, cloud-based and virtualized environments running on a variety of endpoints such as desktops, laptops, servers, virtual machines and IoT devices.

CrowdStrike’s cloud-based Falcon platform currently provides 10 cloud modules via a software-as-a-service subscription model. The modules are separated into three categories — Endpoint Security, Security & IT Operations and Threat Intelligence.

As a result of its wide-scale offerings, CrowdStrike is one shop for almost all types of security solutions. This provides a competitive advantage over other rivals that have mostly limited types of solutions, such as Proofpoint, which specializes in identity theft protection, and FireEye and F5 Networks, which offer cloud-based proxy, firewall, sandboxing and advanced threat protection.

At the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2024, CrowdStrike’s subscription customers, who adopted five or more cloud modules, represented 63% of the total subscription customers, those with six or more cloud modules accounted for 42% and those with seven or more cloud modules represented 26%.

CrowdStrike’s subscription-based business model is expected to boost profitability in the fourth quarter. This business model generates recurring revenues and higher margins for the company (more than 70%) than the hardware-centric model. In the third quarter, contributions of subscription-based sales to the company’s total revenues were approximately 93%. The non-GAAP gross margin improved 230 basis points (bps) on a year-over-year basis to 77.8% in the third quarter.

Our fourth-quarter estimate for Subscription revenues is pegged at $788.9 million, indicating a year-over-year improvement of 31.9%. The company’s fourth-quarter non-GAAP gross margin is anticipated to improve 200 bps year over year to 77.4%, per our model.

