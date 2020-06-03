CrowdStrike's (CRWD) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates

CrowdStrike CRWD reported first-quarter fiscal 2020 non-GAAP earnings of 2 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 133.3%. Notably, the company reported loss of 55 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.



Moreover, revenues of $178.1 million surged 85.3% year over year and also beat the consensus mark by 7.3%.



Geographically, the United States contributed 74% of revenues, 14% came from Europe, the Middle East and Africa markets, 8% from Asia-Pacific and 5% from other markets.



Top-Line Details



Subscription revenues jumped a whopping 88.7% year over year to $162.2 million. A 105% increase in subscription customers led to this impressive growth.



CrowdStrike added 830 net new subscription customers in the quarter under review. The company had a total of 6,261 subscription customers as of Apr 30, 2020.



Notably, CrowdStrike launched a Falcon Prevent for Home Use program that allowed company administrators to install Falcon Prevent on their employees’ home systems. These free-of-cost offerings were adopted by more than 250 customers in the reported quarter.



Moreover, CrowdStrike’s subscription customers that adopted four or more cloud modules increased to 55% and those with five or more cloud modules rose to more than 35% as of Apr 30, 2020.



Revenues from professional services soared 57.2% year over year to $15.9 million.



The company added $85.7 million to its net new Average Run Rate (ARR) year over year, achieving $600 million, up 88% from the year-ago quarter.



Dollar-based net retention rate exceeded 120% in the reported quarter.



Operating Details



CrowdStrike’s non-GAAP gross margin expanded 530 basis points (bps) on a year-over-year basis to 75.4%. Subscription gross margin expanded 540 bps to 78.3%. However, professional services gross margin contracted 40 bps to 45.3%.



Research & development (R&D) expenses as a percentage of revenues decreased 410 bps on a year-over-year basis to 20%. Moreover, general & administrative (G&A) expense declined 100 bps to 10.1%.



Further, sales & marketing (S&M) expenses as a percentage of revenues were 44.6%, significantly down from 57.6% reported in the year-ago quarter.



Total operating expenses as a percentage of revenues were 74.7% compared with 92.8% in the year-ago quarter



Non-GAAP operating income was $1.2 million against loss of $21.9 million reported in the year-ago quarter.



Balance Sheet & Cash Flow



As of Apr 30, 2020, cash and cash equivalents were $1 billion compared with $264.8 million as of Jan 31, 2020. The company converted its marketable securities to cash in the reported quarter.



Free cash flow was $87 million in the quarter under review against free cash outflow of $16.1 million in the year-ago quarter.



Key Q1 Highlights



The CrowdStrike Falcon endpoint protection platform was named a Leader in The Forrester Wave: Enterprise Detection And Response, Q1 2020 list.



Moreover, CrowdStrike earned the highest overall rating among vendors including VMware VMW, Microsoft MSFT and Broadcom AVGO in 2020 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR). CrowdStrike earned an overall rating of 4.9 out of 5 from 106 verified customer reviews.



Additionally, the Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company inked partnership deals with Computacenter and Veronym. These collaborations make the CrowdStrike Falcon platform widely available for enterprise customers across Germany and to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across Germany, Austria and Switzerland.



CrowdStrike successfully completed its second MITRE ATT&CK evaluation, which tests a vendor’s ability to detect attacker activity across the full spectrum of sophisticated attacks.



Guidance



For second-quarter fiscal 2021, CrowdStrike anticipates revenues between $185.8 million and $190.3 million. The company expects to report between 2 cents of loss per share and a break-even.



For fiscal 2021, CrowdStrike estimates revenues between $761.2 million and $772.6 million. Non-GAAP loss per share is estimated in the band of 8-5 cents per share.





