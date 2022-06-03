CrowdStrike's (CRWD) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates

CrowdStrike Holdings CRWD reported first-quarter fiscal 2023 non-GAAP earnings of 31 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 23 cents per share. The bottom line improved from the year-ago quarter’s figure of 10 cents.

The company added $190.5 million to its net new annual recurring revenue (ARR), taking the total ARR to $1.92 billion as of Apr 30, 2022, up 61% year over year.

Top-Line Details

CrowdStrike’s fiscal first-quarter revenues of $487.8 million surged 61% year over year and surpassed the consensus mark of $465.1 million. Subscription revenues jumped 63.5% year over year to $459.8 million.

The company added 1,620 net new subscription customers during the reported quarter. It had a total of 17,945 subscription customers as of Apr 30, 2022, reflecting year-over-year growth of 57%.

CrowdStrike’s subscription customers who adopted four or more cloud modules soared to 71%, those with five or more cloud modules rose to 59%, and those with six or more cloud modules jumped to 35% as of Apr 30, 2022.

Revenues from professional services climbed 29.6% year over year to $28 million.

Geographically, 71% of total revenues stemmed from the United States, while 29% came from outside the country.

Operating Details

CrowdStrike’s non-GAAP gross margin remained flat on a year-over-year basis at 77%. Non-GAAP subscription gross margin remained flat at 79% on a year-over-year basis.

Total non-GAAP operating expenses, as a percentage of revenues, were 60% compared with the prior-year quarter’s 67%.

Non-GAAP operating income was $83 million compared with $29.8 million in the year-ago quarter. Non-GAAP operating margin for the quarter was 17%, up 700 bps year over year.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Apr 30, 2022, cash and cash equivalents were $2.15 billion compared with $2 billion as of Jan 31, 2022. CrowdStrike has a long-term debt of $739.9 million.

During the fiscal first quarter, the company generated operating and free cash flows of $215 million and $157.5 million, respectively. Free cash flow accounted for 32% of revenues in the same period.

Outlook

Buoyed by the stellar first-quarter performance, CrowdStrike anticipates revenues between $512.7 million and $516.8 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2023. As far as the bottom line is concerned, the company expects to report non-GAAP earnings per share between 27 cents and 28 cents.

Non-GAAP operating income is expected to be $70.4-$73.3 million.

For fiscal 2023, CrowdStrike raised its guidance. The company’s management currently estimates its revenues in the band of $2,190.5-$2,205.8 million, compared with the previously projected band of $2,133.1-$2,163.2 million. The company now anticipates non-GAAP earnings to be $1.18-$1.22 per share, up from the prior range of $1.03-$1.13 per share.

Non-GAAP operating income for the full fiscal 2023 is now projected to be $306.5-$317.8 million, higher than the previous band of $289.2-$311.8 million.

CrowdStrike currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Shares of CRWD have declined 15.9% in the past year.



