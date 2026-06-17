CrowdStrike's 4-for-1 Stock Split Is Coming July 2. Here's What You Need to Know Before It Happens.

Key Points

CrowdStrike is set to split four-for-1 in early July.

A stock split doesn't change anything about the value of the business.

However, a split shows management's confidence that there's more upside ahead.

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After soaring to new highs in 2026, CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) announced its first-ever stock split. When trading opens on June 2, a 4-for-1 split of CrowdStrike's shares will go into effect.

Before CrowdStrike's stock officially splits, it's important to understand exactly what this means (and doesn't mean) for you as an investor before you open your brokerage account and find four times the number of shares you bought.

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CrowdStrike's stock split

Like most processes involving publicly traded companies, such as dividend distributions, there are a few dates that you might hear when it comes to stock splits. With CrowdStrike:

June 25 (record date) -Every shareholder of record as of the close of trading on this date will receive three additional shares.

-Every shareholder of record as of the close of trading on this date will receive three additional shares. July 1 (distribution date) -The additional shares will be distributed after the close of trading on this date.

-The additional shares will be distributed after the close of trading on this date. July 2 (effective date)-CrowdStrike stock will start trading on a split-adjusted basis on this date.

Here's a key takeaway before we move on. For most investors, the effective date of July 2 is the only one you'll notice. If you own shares of CrowdStrike in your brokerage account, they'll trade normally until the end of the day on July 1. When you log into your brokerage account the following morning, you'll notice the split adjustments.

What the split does (and doesn't) mean

Here's exactly what will change when you log into your brokerage account on July 2:

You'll notice there are four times the number of shares you previously owned. If you owned 50 shares of CrowdStrike prior to the split, you'll now have 200 shares in your account.

The share price will be (approximately) one-fourth of what it was pre-split. As of this writing, CrowdStrike trades for about $694 per share. If this were the price at the time of the split, each share would be worth $173.50 after the split went into effect.

If you own CrowdStrike options, you will have four times the number of contracts, and the strike price of each will be divided by four as well.

Because the number of shares is multiplying by four and the share price is being divided by four, the net effect on the value of your investment is neutral. Stock splits are generally intended to make a stock with a high share price more accessible to investors. They don't have any effect on the value of the business, the percentage of ownership your investment represents, or the company's fundamentals.

Will CrowdStrike's split boost the stock price?

As a final thought, although the mechanics of a stock split don't change the value of a business all by themselves, a stock split is a sign of confidence by management. In simple terms, CrowdStrike is implying that its stock price will remain elevated and that the split is necessary to ensure it is accessible to investors.

The recent results from the business back this up. In the most recent quarter, CrowdStrike's net new annual recurring revenue grew 32%, cash flow reached an all-time high, and earnings per share came in well above expectations. Plus, it's looking more like the agentic AI revolution will be a net tailwind for the business and its cybersecurity platform, not a disruptive force. After all, agentic AI could create a new generation of security threats, and companies positioned to help fight them could be big winners.

The bottom line is that CrowdStrike's upcoming stock split doesn't change anything with your investment, other than the number of shares. The overall economic interest you have in CrowdStrike will remain the same. Having said that, a stock split like this is usually a sign of confidence that management believes there's still significant upside ahead.

Should you buy stock in CrowdStrike right now?

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Matt Frankel, CFP® has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends CrowdStrike. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.