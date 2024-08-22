CrowdStrike Will Report Its Latest Financial Results Next Week. Here's the Number Investors Should Watch

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) is a leader in cybersecurity, particularly when it comes to endpoint protection. It's scheduled to release its latest financial results for the fiscal 2025 second quarter (ended July 31) on Aug. 28, and it could be the most important report in the company's history.

On July 18, CrowdStrike released a routine update for its flagship Falcon cybersecurity platform. A bug in the software crashed around 8.5 million Microsoft Windows-based computers, and sent them into a reboot loop that required a manual fix in many cases.

Most customers restored their systems within a few days, but the outage caused an estimated $5.4 billion in damage to the Fortune 500 companies alone. Delta Air Lines, for example, canceled 7,000 flights over a five-day period, at a cost of $500 million. Delta is now pursuing legal action against CrowdStrike in an attempt to recover its losses, and the cybersecurity giant's potential financial liability is still unknown.

Legal action can take time to resolve, but in the shorter term, CrowdStrike will probably lose some of its existing customers and struggle to attract new ones. That could dent its annual recurring revenue (ARR), which is one of the company's most important financial metrics.

CrowdStrike's ARR hit a record high of $3.6 billion during the fiscal 2025 first quarter (ended April 30), which was a 33% increase from the year-ago period. Last year, management outlined a goal to reach $10 billion in ARR within seven years.

Since the outage occurred near the end of Q2, cancellations from existing customers probably won't affect ARR immediately. However, ARR will be affected by existing customers neglecting to spend more by adopting additional products. A lack of new customers will also be evident.

Plus, if management revises its $10 billion ARR target, it will be a surefire sign that weak ARR growth is on the horizon.

Declining ARR, on the other hand, could prompt CrowdStrike to cut costs to remain profitable. That means taking money away from growth initiatives like marketing, and that could deal a bigger blow to future ARR.

