CrowdStrike vs. NVIDIA: Which Growth Tech Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026, the Cybersecurity Giant or AI Leader?

Key Points

CrowdStrike continues to expand its AI-native Falcon platform despite lingering impacts from a major 2024 service disruption.

NVIDIA maintains massive revenue growth and high net margins driven by its dominant position in AI infrastructure.

Which of these technology leaders is the better addition to your portfolio today?

10 stocks we like better than CrowdStrike ›

Investors often weigh the hyper-growth of cybersecurity against the explosive power of AI hardware. Deciding between CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) and NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) requires looking closely at their recent performance and long-term outlooks.

CrowdStrike offers a cloud-native platform for endpoint security, while NVIDIA dominates the data center market with its high-performance chips. Both companies sit at the heart of critical technology trends, making them favorites for growth-oriented investors looking to capitalize on digital transformation.

The case for CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike provides the Falcon platform, an AI-native solution designed to detect and stop security breaches across cloud and identity environments. The company is a prominent player among tech stocks that focus on cloud-native security and managed protection. It recently formed a strategic alliance with Grant Thornton Advisors and continues to carefully manage the reputational impact of a July 19, 2024 incident where it mistakenly released a bug in its software code.

In its 2026 fiscal year (FY), revenue reached $4.8 billion, representing growth of 21.7% compared to the prior year. Despite this growth, the company reported a net loss of $162.5 million. This reflects an increase in losses compared to FY 2025 as the company invests in platform expansion and provides customer incentives to manage relationships after its 2024 service disruption.

As of its January 2026 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio is 0.2x, while the current ratio is 1.8x. Free cash flow, which is cash from operations minus capital expenditures, reached $1.3 billion. Note that stock-based compensation (SBC) represented 68% of operating cash flow, which inflates reported cash generation since SBC is a non-cash expense added back in the cash flow statement.

The case for NVIDIA

NVIDIA designs the chips and software systems that power global artificial intelligence infrastructure. Revenue is highly concentrated, with two direct customers accounting for 22% and 14% of total sales in the most recent fiscal year. Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk since a change in spending from these major buyers could significantly impact financial results.

In FY 2026, revenue reached close to $215.9 billion, a significant jump of 65.5% over the previous year. This growth supported a net income of $120.1 billion, representing a net margin of 55.6%. This net margin shows the percentage of revenue remaining after all expenses and taxes are paid, highlighting the company's strong revenue retention.

As of the January 2026 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio is 0.1x. This ratio compares total debt to shareholder equity, indicating the company maintains a very low debt load while funding its expansion. The current ratio is 3.9x, and free cash flow, representing cash from operations minus capital expenditures, reached $96.7 billion for the year.

Risk profile comparison

CrowdStrike faces ongoing legal and reputational risks following its 2024 content update incident, which could lower customer renewal rates. The company also operates in a crowded market against legacy providers and newer entrants. These competitors may put pressure on its operating margin if they offer lower pricing or better AI integration across their existing software suites.

NVIDIA deals with strict U.S. export controls that limit its access to the Chinese market, creating potential inventory issues and helping local rivals. It depends on a small group of manufacturers, such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, which exposes it to supply chain delays. Furthermore, the company faces regulatory scrutiny regarding its market dominance and legal challenges related to historical revenue reporting.

Valuation comparison

NVIDIA currently offers a more attractive valuation based on its lower Forward P/E, which compares price to future earnings estimates, while CrowdStrike carries a higher P/S ratio.

Metric CrowdStrike NVIDIA Sector Benchmark Forward P/E 165.5x 22.8x 33.8x P/S ratio 43.1x 23.0x

Sector benchmark uses the SPDR XLK sector ETF. Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

Investing in CrowdStrike and NVIDIA shares makes sense given each is a leader in the industry they operate in. CrowdStrike is a compelling investment because cybersecurity is a necessity in today’s digital world. This was readily apparent when the company accidentally released a software bug in 2024, causing global chaos as airlines, banks, and hospitals had to pause operations until the issue was fixed.

Cybersecurity only becomes more important in the AI era, where artificial intelligence makes it easier than ever to find vulnerabilities in digital defenses and execute cyberattacks. Moreover, CrowdStrike recently performed a four-for-one stock split, making now a good time to pick up its stock at a reduced share price.

Despite CrowdStrike’s positives, a few factors make NVIDIA the better investment. The first is share price valuation. Even after the stock split, CrowdStrike shares are very expensive compared to NVIDIA. In fact, both CrowdStrike’s sales and forward earnings multiples are around high points for the past year. Meanwhile, the opposite is true for NVIDIA, making its stock look like a bargain.

In addition, NVIDIA is highly profitable, and its financials are strong. Its massive free cash flow of $96.7 billion means it has plenty of funds to continue evolving its market-leading products and pay its dividend. CrowdStrike currently does not offer a dividend. For these reasons, NVIDIA is the better stock to buy.

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Robert Izquierdo has positions in CrowdStrike, Nvidia, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends CrowdStrike, Nvidia, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.