CrowdStrike Uptick Continues

(RTTNews) - CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD) shares are rising on Tuesday morning trade, continuing an uptrend since August 17. The cloud-delivered endpoint protection and workload protection provider said it has been named a Leader in IDC MarketScape for MDR 2021 vendor assessment.

Currently, shares are at $265.27, up 7.91 percent from the previous close of $245.80 on a volume of 4,506,816. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $109.35-$272.63 on average volume of 3,254,934.

