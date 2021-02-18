CrowdStrike To Acquire Humio For About $400 Mln - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD), a provider of cloud-delivered endpoint and cloud workload protections, said Thursday it has agreed to acquire Humio, a provider of high-performance cloud log management and observability technology.

Under the terms of the deal, CrowdStrike will pay about $400 million to acquire Humio, subject to adjustments. The purchase price will be paid predominantly in cash, with a portion delivered in the form of rollover equity awards in exchange for unvested Humio equity.

The acquisition is expected to close during CrowdStrike's fiscal first quarter 2022. CrowdStrike noted that the acquisition of Humio will enable it to further expand its eXtended Detection and Response or XDR capabilities by ingesting and correlating data from any log, application or feed to deliver actionable insights and real-time protection.

"The combination of real-time analytics and smart filtering built into CrowdStrike's proprietary Threat Graph and Humio's blazing-fast log management and index-free data ingestion dramatically accelerates our XDR capabilities beyond anything the market has seen to date," said George Kurtz, co-founder and chief executive officer of CrowdStrike.

