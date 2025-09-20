CrowdStrike Talked a Big Game at Its Investor Day, and Investors Love It

Key Points CrowdStrike raised the bar at its investor day, highlighting faster net-new annual recurring revenue growth ahead.

Recent results show healthy momentum in subscriptions, cash generation, and platform adoption following last year's outage.

The stock isn't cheap, but faster growth in high-value modules and expanding cash flow could support today's premium.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) surged on Thursday after using its investor day alongside the Fal.Con conference to lay out more ambitious targets and a heavier artificial intelligence (AI) push. Shares rose 13% as management pointed to stronger net-new annual recurring revenue (ARR) growth in fiscal 2027 and reiterated a long-term ARR goal that underscores confidence in the platform's resilience. The cybersecurity specialist sells a cloud-native suite that protects endpoints, identities, cloud workloads, and data, and it's increasingly weaving agentic AI into everything it does. The near-term read-through is straightforward: If growth reaccelerates as promised, investors may be getting what they've been waiting for since last year's disruption.

That disruption -- and the financial aftermath -- still hangs over the story, which is why fresh details on growth and cash flow matter. The company's latest quarter already hinted at improvement, and Thursday's guidance connected the dots on what could come next.

Strong momentum and big targets

First, a look at the business. In the second quarter of fiscal 2026 (the three months ended July 31, 2025), total revenue rose 21% year over year to $1.17 billion, while ending ARR climbed 20% to $4.66 billion. Net-new ARR was a quarterly record at $221 million. Non-GAAP operating income was $255 million (22% of revenue) and free cash flow was $284 million (24% of revenue). CEO George Kurtz summed it up in the company's Q2 earnings release: "These results highlight CrowdStrike as the leader in cybersecurity consolidation," he said in the release, adding that the platform enables customers to "confidently embrace their AI future" across cloud and endpoint environments.

Thursday's investor briefing pushed the narrative further. Management forecast net-new ARR growth of more than 20% in fiscal 2027 and reiterated its long-term goal of reaching $10 billion in subscription ARR by fiscal 2031, a target it has referenced in recent investor decks.

There's also depth beneath the headlines. Platform expansion continues to be a tailwind. Module adoption rates have been rising; next-generation security information and event management (SIEM) and identity offerings are scaling from a smaller base; and the company crossed 1,000 Falcon Flex customers. Management has noted the typical Flex customer represents more than $1 million of ARR. This is the kind of mix shift that can sustain double-digit growth even if the endpoint category matures.

Big expectations

The risk conversation has to acknowledge the 2024 outage and lingering costs. While the company posted solid Q2 results, guidance around the October quarter reflected some drag from customer incentive programs and one-time cash payments tied to the incident. That is the backdrop for why investors demanded evidence of faster net-new ARR ahead -- and why Thursday's messaging landed.

Valuation, however, leaves little room for error. After Thursday's jump, CrowdStrike's market capitalization hovers around the mid-$120 billions, and the shares trade at roughly 25 times trailing-12-month revenue. That's not cheap for a company growing revenue a little above 20% right now. But if net-new ARR reaccelerates in the back half of fiscal 2026 as management has indicated before, and if high-value modules keep compounding, the free-cash-flow profile could continue to expand, helping support a premium price-to-sales multiple.

There are competitive and execution risks. Microsoft, Palo Alto Networks, and SentinelOne are all pushing hard in endpoint, identity, and SIEM, and price competition or slower module uptake could pressure growth. Macros can bite cybersecurity budgets, too. Still, the ingredients for the bull case are on the table: consistent 20%+ revenue growth, accelerating net-new ARR, a multiproduct platform with rising penetration, and strong cash generation. If CrowdStrike hits the investor day targets and maintains momentum in next-gen areas like AI-assisted security and cloud data protection, the premium may prove sustainable.

CrowdStrike's latest updates give investors a lot to like. Management addressed growth concerns with specific ARR targets and offered a clear product roadmap. Sure, the stock isn't a bargain. But with ARR poised to reaccelerate and cash flow running at healthy levels, CrowdStrike remains a compelling way for investors with a high risk tolerance to participate in modern security's shift toward unified, AI-powered platforms. Though given the stock's valuation, it likely makes sense to keep any investment in CrowdStrike very small.

Daniel Sparks and his clients have no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends CrowdStrike, Microsoft, and SentinelOne. The Motley Fool recommends Palo Alto Networks and recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

