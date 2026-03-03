Markets
CRWD

CrowdStrike Swings To Q4 Profit As Revenue Jumps

March 03, 2026 — 05:20 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc.(CRWD) on Tuesday reported strong fourth-quarter revenue growth and a return to profitability, while posting a wider net loss for the full fiscal year.

For the fourth quarter, total revenue increased 23 percent to $1.31 billion from $1.06 billion a year earlier. The company posted net income attributable to CrowdStrike of $38.7 million, or $0.15 per share, in the fourth quarter, compared with a net loss of $86.3 million, or $0.35 per share, in the prior-year period.

For the full year ended Jan. 31, 2026, revenue rose to $4.81 billion from $3.95 billion in fiscal 2025. Net loss attributable to CrowdStrike widened to $162.5 million, or $0.65 per share, compared with a net loss of $15.2 million, or $0.06 per share, in the prior year.

Interest income totaled $195.0 million for the year, compared with $196.2 million in fiscal 2025.

CRWD is currently trading at $392.45, up $1.03 or 0.26 percent on the Nasdaq

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CRWD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.