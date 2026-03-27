CrowdStrike Stock Was Absolutely Hammered This Week. Why I'm Still Not Buying.

Key Points

CrowdStrike's annual recurring revenue crossed $5 billion in its most recent quarter.

The rapid evolution of artificial intelligence could make it easier for deep-pocketed tech giants to compete on price and features.

The stock's valuation remains extremely demanding, leaving little room for error if the competitive landscape shifts.

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It has been a brutal week for shareholders of cybersecurity specialist CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD). Shares tumbled nearly 10% over the last five trading days, dragging the growth stock's year-to-date decline down to about 21% as of this writing.

At first glance, the sharp pullback might look like a glaring opportunity to scoop up shares of a premium software business at a discount. After all, CrowdStrike just reported an exceptional fourth quarter of fiscal 2026 (a period that ended on Jan. 31, 2026), highlighted by a 23% year-over-year jump in total revenue to $1.31 billion.

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But I'm still not buying the dip.

The problem? The stock's valuation simply remains extremely demanding, just as artificial intelligence (AI) begins to alter the long-term competitive landscape for software companies.

Strong execution today

Of course, it's difficult to knock CrowdStrike's recent business performance.

During the company's fiscal fourth quarter, net new annual recurring revenue (ARR) soared 47% year over year to a record $331 million. This helped push total annual recurring revenue up 24% to $5.25 billion.

"We achieved $5.25 billion in ending ARR -- the fastest and only pure-play cybersecurity software company to achieve this milestone," said CrowdStrike founder and CEO George Kurtz in the company's earnings release.

The company's subscription revenue, which makes up the vast majority of its top line, grew 23% year over year to $1.24 billion. Further, CrowdStrike is seeing strong adoption of its newer platform modules. Management noted that ending annual recurring revenue for its cloud security, next-generation identity, and next-generation SIEM offerings collectively grew over 45% year over year, surpassing $1.9 billion.

The cybersecurity company is also translating that top-line expansion into robust cash generation. CrowdStrike's free cash flow surged 57% year over year to $376 million during the quarter, translating to an impressive 29% free cash flow margin.

The AI threat

While CrowdStrike's current financial profile is stellar, the rapid advancement of AI introduces new risks that investors will likely have to learn to live with for the foreseeable future.

For now, CrowdStrike management is extremely bullish on the opportunity set AI is putting in front of the company.

"The AI revolution is creating a massive growth opportunity for CrowdStrike, one that our technology, team, and ecosystem are well positioned to continue winning," said Kurtz during the company's fiscal fourth-quarter earnings release.

But AI is also a technology that can fundamentally change how software is built and distributed. In an AI era, for instance, software development could become faster and cheaper. And as AI models get better every day, the technological moat protecting complex software platforms could narrow. Not only could this make it easier for new pure-play entrants to rise up and challenge established incumbents with innovative endpoint security solutions, but it could also better equip the biggest players in technology with the tools they need to quickly close feature gaps.

Therefore, with AI reducing the friction of building complex software, deep-pocketed tech giants with existing enterprise relationships could more easily compete on both features and price. And if security increasingly becomes bundled with broader cloud or enterprise software agreements, pure-play providers like CrowdStrike could face pressure on their pricing power and, ultimately, profit margins.

A valuation that demands perfection

Even if AI doesn't negatively impact CrowdStrike's business in the near term, the stock's valuation offers very little cushion against these uncertainties, which will likely persist for years.

Following the stock's recent sell-off to about $370 per share, CrowdStrike still trades at a lofty forward price-to-adjusted earnings ratio, based on management's fiscal 2027 guidance for adjusted earnings per share. The company expects non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings per share of $4.78 to $4.90 for the current fiscal year. At the midpoint, the stock is priced at a staggering 76 times forward earnings.

A multiple like this essentially leaves no room for error. It assumes that CrowdStrike will continue to grow its top line rapidly and maintain its impressive gross profit margin.

If emerging AI capabilities enable rivals to chip away at its market share or force the company to discount its services, that valuation could compress significantly.

Of course, it is entirely possible that CrowdStrike continues to dominate the cybersecurity space and successfully navigates this technological shift. But when you are paying such a premium valuation, you are paying for that future success upfront -- and you're leaving hardly any room for any unexpected challenges.

Overall, I think CrowdStrike is a phenomenal business led by a highly capable management team. But as AI continues to evolve and reshape the software industry, the risks are rising. Given the stock's lack of a meaningful margin of safety, I believe it is best to stay on the sidelines and wait for a more attractive entry point.

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Daniel Sparks and his clients have no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends CrowdStrike. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.