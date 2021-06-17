CrowdStrike Stock Is Up 600% Since Last Year. Why It's Still Worth Buying

CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) was one of the first cybersecurity companies to start operations with its tools solely available via the cloud. There were no CDs to download, no on-premise operations. In industry speak, that's called "cloud native."

While that might seem like an advantage, the company's young age, combined with the onset of COVID-19, pushed shares down to new lows in March 2020. Since the nadir, however, the stock has septupled. That's been backed by impressive growth with both new customers and within its existing base.

You might think that means you've missed your chance to invest in this highflier. But in this May 17 video from the YouTube channel of Motley Fool contributors Brian Feroldi and Brian Stoffel, they discuss why the future could still be very bright.

Brian Feroldi owns shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. Brian Stoffel owns shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

