CrowdStrike Stock Dips Despite Getting a Price Target Boost

What happened

Shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) have dipped today, down by 6% as of 12:15 p.m. EDT, despite the fact that a Wall Street analyst boosted his price target on the stock. BofA Securities analyst Tal Liani reiterated a buy rating on CrowdStrike while modestly raising his valuation estimate from $245 to $250. The analyst tweak comes as tech stocks are lagging the broader market due to ongoing concerns about rising yields.

So what

Additional details around the research note were not immediately available. The news comes after the cybersecurity specialist reported fourth-quarter earnings earlier this week. The results mostly pleased investors, sending shares higher by 6% yesterday.

Image source: Getty Images.

Now what

Other analysts were also impressed by the release. Here's an overview of other analyst activity following the report:

RBC: Reiterates outperform rating, increases price target from $220 to $250.

UBS: Maintains buy rating, reduces price target from $275 to $260.

Goldman Sachs: Keeps buy rating, adjusts price target from $240 to $246.

Barclays: Reiterates overweight rating, boosts price target from $221 to $240.

JPMorgan: Keeps neutral rating, raises price target from $175 to $205.

Needham: Reiterates buy rating, increases price target from $200 to $275.

DA Davidson: Maintains buy rating, boosts price target from $185 to $250.

Baird: Keeps outperform rating, raises price target from $185 to $235.

Oppenheimer: Reiterates outperform rating, increases price target from $190 to $225.

CrowdStrike's guidance for the current fiscal year calls for revenue in the range of $1.31 billion to $1.32 billion.

10 stocks we like better than CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc.

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2021

Evan Niu, CFA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.