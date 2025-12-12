CrowdStrike Stock Can't Catch a Break—Even After a Blowout Quarter

This earnings season has shown that businesses of all sizes are prioritizing cybersecurity spending like never before, so cybersecurity stocks should be moving higher. But many of the top stocks in this sector have declined sharply since the middle of November, despite posting strong earnings and guidance.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD) is a good example.

The company beat on the top and bottom lines in its third-quarter earnings report, released on Dec. 2, 2025.

However, the results highlight the tension that investors feel with high-multiple cybersecurity stocks. The company's fundamentals remain strong, but investor expectations are even stronger.

CRWD stock is struggling to gain traction as investors reassess what they are willing to pay for growth in a higher interest rate, post-AI-mania market.

Earnings Were Good but Investors Wanted Great

CrowdStrike reported $1.23 billion in revenue, a gain of over 20% year-over-year (YOY). Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) came in at 96 cents. Adding to the good news, management raised its full-year guidance for both revenue and profitability.

But this is an example of a company being a victim of its own success. CrowdStrike has the privilege of expectations, which means a narrow beat was seen as solid, but not spectacular.

Valuation Remains the Main Overhang

Despite CRWD stock being down more than 7% in the 30 days ending Dec. 11, it still trades at a premium to both the broader software group and many cybersecurity peers on forward revenue and earnings multiples.

That premium reflects confidence in CrowdStrike’s durable growth profile, high net retention, and leadership in cloud-native endpoint and extended detection and response (XDR).

However, justifying that valuation means that operating margins must continue to expand (even though growth is slowing)—and some investors are questioning how much more multiple expansion is possible. CRWD stock has become a “show me” story where the slightest deviation from perfect execution can trigger profit-taking.

Analyst Sentiment Still Skews Bullish

Investors should remember that those valuation concerns are short-term.

The analyst community remains mostly bullish on CrowdStrike.

The stock carries a Moderate Buy consensus rating with a consensus price target of $554.65, a gain of about 7% from its closing price on Dece. 11.

Price targets have continued to grind higher following the print.

Several firms have raised targets into a roughly mid‑$500s to low‑$600s range, implying double‑digit percentage upside from recent trading levels if the company continues to hit or slightly exceed its targets.

What Investors Should Watch Next

CRWD stock remains a long-term buy, but there may be a better entry point coming.

For investors, the next phase in the CrowdStrike story will likely be less about headline beats and more about the quality of growth.

Key markers include:

Sustained net new ARR growth alongside evidence of platform consolidation wins versus legacy and point-solution competitors.

Continued progress on operating leverage, especially on a GAAP basis, to support the premium valuation narrative.

Any shift in analyst tone or options pricing that signals a move from “great company, expensive stock” toward a more balanced risk‑reward profile.

In the meantime, CrowdStrike exemplifies the broader dilemma for technology stocks, including cybersecurity: fundamentals indicate share prices should be up, but a fully valued starting point and skittish positioning mean investors are demanding more than just good results to push the stock meaningfully higher.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.