CrowdStrike Stock: What’s Ahead in 2022?

CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD) stock has erased all of its gains and is trading in the red year-to-date. The recent selling pressure has wiped out a significant portion of its value. To be precise, CrowdStrike stock has dropped 30.6% from its recent high of $298.48. Moreover, it is down about 11% in the past month.

An increasingly competitive landscape and a moderation in the endpoint market growth rate remain a drag.

Highlighting competition in the industry, Rudy Kessinger of D.A. Davidson stated that rival SentinelOne’s (NYSE:S) strong customer acquisitions in Q3 will likely alleviate concerns around competitive headwinds. He maintained a Buy rating on CrowdStrike but lowered his price target to $265 from $320.

It is worth noting that SentinelOne’s customer base jumped over 75% year-over-year in Q3, while its retention rate remains high.

Now What?

Despite competitive headwinds and a downtick in the endpoint market growth rate, CrowdStrike continues to perform well. Q3 earnings of $0.17 per share on revenues of $380.1 million surpassed Street estimates. Further, CrowdStrike provided better-than-expected Q4 guidance.

Taking note of CrowdStrike’s strong financial performance, Kessinger stated that CrowdStrike’s net new ARR (annual recurring revenue) growth rate accelerated in Q3. Further, the analyst remains upbeat over CrowdStrike’s strong pipeline.

While Kessinger reiterated his bullish stance, J.P. Morgan analyst Sterling Auty upgraded CrowdStrike stock to a Buy from a Hold. Auty cited CrowdStrike’s compressed valuation following the recent selloff for his bullish view.

It’s worth noting that investors are adding CrowdStrike stock on the pullback. TipRanks’ Stock Investors tool shows that about 1% of investors holding portfolios on TipRanks have increased their exposure to CrowdStrike stock in the last 30 days.

Furthermore, hedge funds have also increased their holdings in CrowdStrike. TipRanks’ Hedge Fund Trading Activity tool shows that hedge funds added 5.6K CRWD shares in the last three months.

Wall Street’s Take

Besides Kessinger and Auty, the majority of the analysts are bullish about CrowdStrike. Wall Street’s Strong Buy rating is based on 15 Buys, 2 Holds, and 1 Sell.

The average CrowdStrike price target of $282.18 implies 36.2% upside potential to current levels.

Disclosure: On the date of publication, Amit Singh had no position in any of the companies discussed in this article.

Disclaimer: The information contained in this article represents the views and opinion of the writer only, and not the views or opinion of TipRanks or its affiliates Read full disclaimer >

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.