CrowdStrike Is Splitting Its Stock 4-for-1 on July 2. What Investors Should Know Before the Date Arrives.

Key Points

CrowdStrike is splitting its stock for the first time since its 2019 IPO.

But stock splits don’t matter as much as they used to.

10 stocks we like better than CrowdStrike ›

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), one of the world's largest cybersecurity companies, will execute a 4-for-1 stock split on July 2. Let's see why it's splitting its stock, which has risen nearly 40% over the past 12 months, and whether it matters to long-term investors.

Why is CrowdStrike's stock soaring?

Many traditional cybersecurity companies deploy their services via on-site appliances, which are expensive, take up a lot of space, and require constant maintenance. CrowdStrike eliminates those issues with its cloud-native subscription services, which don't require any appliances.

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From fiscal 2021 to fiscal 2026 (which ended this January), CrowdStrike's revenue rose more than fivefold from $874 million to $4.81 billion, its adjusted subscription gross margin expanded from 77% to 81%, and its adjusted EPS surged from $0.27 to $3.73.

CrowdStrike's customers start with four basic modules on its Falcon platform and can subscribe to additional modules for specific services. At the end of fiscal 2021, only 24% of its customers had adopted at least six of those modules. But by the end of fiscal 2025, that percentage had more than doubled to 50%. The stickiness of its platform increased, even as inflation, higher interest rates, and other macro headwinds rattled the global economy. CrowdStrike also bounced back from a devastating, brand-tarnishing system outage in 2024.

From fiscal 2026 to fiscal 2029, analysts expect CrowdStrike's revenue to grow at a 22% CAGR. They also expect it to turn profitable by generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) in fiscal 2027 and grow its GAAP net income at a 104% CAGR over the following two years.

Will a stock split boost CrowdStrike's stock?

CrowdStrike's stock might superficially seem "expensive" at $670 per share, but its trading price doesn't determine if it's undervalued or overvalued. But with a market cap of $173 billion, it certainly looks pricey at 29 times this year's sales and 136 times its forward adjusted EPS.

Its upcoming 4-for-1 stock split won't reduce those valuations, because it's merely splitting a single pizza into four smaller slices. It might look cheaper in the high $160s, but those smaller slices are still trading at the same forward price-to-sales and price-to-earnings ratios.

In the past, stock splits were more meaningful when investors could only buy single shares or round lots of 100 shares. Today, most brokerages offer fractional trading -- which makes it much easier for smaller retail investors to buy shares of high-priced stocks.

Therefore, stock splits matter only for options traders, who pin single contracts to round lots, and for the company, which gets a bit more flexibility in its stock-based compensation plans. Most investors should simply tune out that near-term noise and focus on its long-term strengths.

Should you buy stock in CrowdStrike right now?

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Leo Sun has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends CrowdStrike. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.