Crowdstrike reports Q3 adjusted EPS 93c, consensus 81c

Reports Q3 revenue $1.01B, consensus $983.1M. “CrowdStrike (CRWD) surpassed $4 billion in ending ARR in the quarter – the fastest and only pure play cybersecurity software company to reach this reported milestone – as our single platform approach and trailblazing innovation continue to resonate at-scale,” said George Kurtz, Founder and CEO. “With over 97% gross retention, customers remain committed to the technological superiority of the Falcon platform and the benefits of cybersecurity consolidation. Accelerating module adoption and customers embracing our transformational Falcon Flex subscription model give us confidence in CrowdStrike’s bright future as cybersecurity’s AI platform of record.”

