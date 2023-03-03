CrowdStrike Q4 Preview: Can The Earnings Streak Continue?

As earnings season fades, one thing remains true – the so-called earnings “apocalypse” didn’t show its face.

Many companies have posted better-than-expected results, helping to push positive sentiment into investors.

Of course, there have been some laggards as well, but the overall bearish sentiment seemed way overdone.

And soon, on March 7th, we’ll hear from CrowdStrike CRWD. CrowdStrike is a leader in next-generation endpoint protection, threat intelligence, and cyberattack response services.

How does the company shape up heading into its quarterly release? We can use results received from a peer, Palo Alto Networks PANW, as a small gauge. Let’s take a closer look.

Palo Alto Networks Q2

Palo Alto delivered a big surprise, exceeding the Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate by more than 30% and continuing a long streak of bottom line beats.

Revenue throughout the quarter tallied $1.7 billion, again ahead of estimates and growing a strong 26% year-over-year. Below is a chart illustrating the company’s revenue on a quarterly basis.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In addition, the company’s remaining performance obligation totaled $8.8 billion, growing a sizable 40% year-over-year. Evidently, cybersecurity is in hot demand.

And to top it off, PANW’s Total Billings grew by a solid 26% year-over-year to $2.03 billion, exceeding previous guidance of $1.94 billion – $1.99 billion.

Nikesh Arora, CEO, on the results, "We continue to see our teams execute well in the midst of macroeconomic challenges, helping customers consolidate their security architectures."

Now, onto CrowdStrike.

CrowdStrike

Quarterly Estimates –

A singular analyst has upped their outlook for the quarter to be reported over the last several months, with the Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate of $0.43 suggesting a 43% climb from the year-ago quarter.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In addition, our consensus revenue estimate stands at $624.7 million, indicating an improvement of nearly 45% year-over-year.

Quarterly Performance –

CRWD sports a stellar earnings track record, exceeding both earnings and revenue estimates in each quarter since 2019.

Just in its latest release, the company penciled in a 25% EPS beat and reported sales 1% above expectations.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Valuation –

CRWD’s forward price-to-sales (F1) currently sits at 9.8X, a fraction of the 27.8X median since its IPO in June 2019 and highs of 31.7X in 2022.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Further, the company’s TTM price-to-book currently works out to be 21.7X, beneath the 35.8X median since IPO.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Putting Everything Together

Earnings season is grinding to a halt, with many companies already delivering quarterly results.

And soon, we’ll hear from CrowdStrike.

A peer, Palo Alto Networks PANW, has already delivered quarterly results, exceeding both earnings and revenue estimates.

A singular analyst has raised their outlook for CRWD’s quarter to be reported, with estimates indicating Y/Y growth within the top and bottom lines.

Heading into the release, CrowdStrike CRWD is a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) with an Earnings ESP Score of -2.7%.

