CrowdStrike Q2 Preview: Can Shares Stay Hot?

The Zacks Internet – Software Industry has been hit harder than most throughout 2022, down a massive 48% and coming nowhere near the general market’s performance. Over the last month, the industry has tacked on 4% in value but has still lagged behind the S&P 500.

A popular stock in the industry, CrowdStrike CRWD, is on deck to unveil Q2 earnings on Tuesday, August 30th, after the market close.

CrowdStrike is a leader in next-generation endpoint protection, threat intelligence, and cyberattack response services.

The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) with an overall VGM Score of a C.

What’s in store for the cybersecurity titan? Let’s take a closer look.

Share Performance & Valuation

CrowdStrike shares have been notably defensive year-to-date, declining a marginal 0.8% and easily outperforming the S&P 500.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Over the last three months, the share performance has been even more remarkable – CRWD shares have tacked on 30% in value, crushing the S&P 500’s 2.7% gain.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Still, CRWD shares trade at steep valuation multiples, as displayed by its Style Score of an F for Value. The company’s 20.5X forward price-to-sales ratio is undoubtedly on the extreme side, representing a staggering 440% premium relative to its Zacks Sector.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Quarterly Estimates

Analysts have been quiet for the quarter to be reported over the last 60 days, with zero estimate revisions hitting the tape. Still, the Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate of $0.28 pencils in a substantial 155% Y/Y uptick in quarterly earnings.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Projected top-line growth is also remarkable – CRWD is forecasted to have generated $517 million in revenue throughout the quarter, good enough for a double-digit 53% Y/Y uptick.

Quarterly Performance & Market Reactions

CrowdStrike has been on an impressive earnings streak, chaining together 12 consecutive bottom-line beats. Just in its latest print, the company recorded a sizable 35% EPS beat.

Top-line results have been just as remarkable, with the company exceeding the Zacks Consensus Sales Estimate in each of its previous ten quarters. Below is a chart illustrating the company’s revenue on a quarterly basis.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In addition, the market has reacted well in response to the company’s releases as of late, with shares moving upwards following back-to-back prints.

Putting Everything Together

CrowdStrike shares have been notably strong year-to-date and over the last three months, telling us that buyers have defended the stock at a high level.

Still, shares trade at steep valuation multiples, but this is typical of companies with high-growth prospects.

Analysts have been quiet in their outlook, but estimates reflect substantial growth in revenue and earnings.

The company has consistently reported quarterly results above estimates, and the market has reacted favorably to CRWD’s previous two prints.

Heading into the release, CrowdStrike CRWD carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) with an overall VGM Score of a C.



This Little-Known Semiconductor Stock Could Lead to Big Gains for Your Portfolio

The significance of semiconductors can't be overstated. Your smartphone couldn't function without it. Your personal computer would crash in minutes. Digital cameras, washing machines, refrigerators, ovens. You wouldn't be able to use any of them without semiconductors.

Disruptions in the supply chain have given semiconductors tremendous pricing power. That's why they present such a tremendous opportunity for investors.

And today, in a new free report, Zacks' leading stock strategist is revealing the one semiconductor stock that stands to gain the most. It's yours free and with no obligation. >>Give me access to my free special report.



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



CrowdStrike (CRWD): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.