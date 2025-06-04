CrowdStrike Q1 Revenue Jumps 20%

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) reported first quarter fiscal 2026 results on June 3, 2025, exceeding internal expectations with $194 million in net new annual recurring revenue (ARR), $1.1 billion in total revenue (up 20% year over year), $279.4 million in free cash flow (25% margin), and 97% gross retention. The company delivered $774 million in new FalconFlex account value and raised its FY2027 adjusted operating and free cash flow margin targets, underpinned by accelerated platform adoption and strong partner momentum.

This summary delivers discrete insights into FalconFlex’s transformative impact, artificial intelligence (AI)-native security innovation, and strategic capital allocation updates, each supported with exact transcript quotes and precise details for long-term investors.

FalconFlex Drives Rapid Platform Consolidation and Upsized Customer Expansion

FalconFlex total deal value reached $3.2 billion, up more than sixfold year over year, and 820 unique customers are averaging 31-month terms with a $1 million-plus average ARR per flex customer. The “reflex” dynamic -- customers returning quickly after initial flex deployments -- demonstrates drastically shortened sales cycles and large upsells, as highlighted by a Fortune 100 client that increased its spend from $12 million over a three-year term to over $100 million in a single five-year contract.

"These customers' initial flex contracts were 35 months, nearly three years on average, and within just five months, they came back to CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. wanting more of the Falcon platform to achieve their cybersecurity consolidation goals. The model we pioneered is a game changer. Flex accelerates what would have taken years of module sales cycles into rapid platform transformations unlocking adoption and spend while creating even more platform stickiness."

— George Kurtz, Chief Executive Officer and Founder

This evolution in selling motion from individual modules to holistic demand-planning creates a durable competitive moat, dramatically enhances multi-product adoption speed, and structurally raises long-term revenue visibility and customer lifetime value.

AI-Native Security Platform Positions CrowdStrike as Critical Infrastructure for the "Agentic" AI Era

With the proliferation of AI agents, the company sees a rapidly expanding addressable market, as 96% of surveyed enterprises intend to increase AI agent deployments within a year, and many expect agent populations to exceed 1 billion. The company's Charlotte AI agent and newly launched AI model scanning further reinforce its technical leadership in automating SOC operations and securing emergent attack surfaces.

"As an AI-first company, CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. is uniquely positioned to secure the identity, the workload, the infrastructure, the data, and underlying AI models themselves. We have the platform, have the expertise. We have the track record. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will be the protector of autonomous AI agents."

— George Kurtz, Chief Executive Officer and Founder

The company's early and deep integration of AI automation provides a significant first-mover advantage in securing both human and AI identities, directly tying future incremental growth to industry-wide adoption of enterprise AI.

Strategic Capital Deployment and Operational Efficiency Reinforce Shareholder Return Prospects

The board authorized up to $1 billion in share repurchases, backed by a record $4.61 billion in cash and equivalents and ongoing robust free cash flow generation. A strategic realignment executed in May prioritizes accelerated investment in AI, cloud, identity, and next-gen SIEM (Security Information and Event Management), while management now targets FY2027 non-GAAP operating margins of at least 24% and free cash flow margins above 30%.

"Additionally, the share repurchase authorization of up to $1 billion that we announced today reflects our confidence in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc.'s long-term strategy, including M&A, growth prospects, and robust cash flow generation capabilities, as we scale on the path to $10 billion in ending ARR."

— Burt Podbere, Chief Financial Officer

The combination of operational discipline, targeted investment, and selective capital returns increases both intrinsic value per share and flexibility for disciplined M&A, while signaling strong management conviction in durable secular growth and disciplined capital allocation.

Looking Ahead

Management guides revenue (GAAP) between $1.14 billion and $1.15 billion ( up 19% year over year), with adjusted earnings of $0.82–$0.84 per diluted share; full-year revenue is expected in the $4,743.5 million–$4,805.5 million range (up 20%–22%). Sequential net new ARR growth is projected to be at least double last year’s Q1-to-Q2 rate (non-GAAP), and FY2027 margin targets are raised to at least 24% for non-GAAP operating margin and over 30% for free cash flow margin. Management reiterates that FalconFlex momentum, customer reflexes, realignment efficiencies, and an expanding pipeline underlie expectations for reacceleration in ARR growth in the back half of FY2026 and continuing into FY2027 (non-GAAP).

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 994%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 172% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2025

This article was created using Large Language Models (LLMs) based on The Motley Fool's insights and investing approach. It has been reviewed by our AI quality control systems. Since LLMs cannot (currently) own stocks, it has no positions in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends CrowdStrike. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.