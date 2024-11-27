Crowdstrike price target raised to $410 from $365 at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer raised the firm’s price target on Crowdstrike (CRWD) to $410 from $365 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm notes CrowdStrike reported a strong Q3, beating top-/bottom-line estimates, while maintaining strong gross retention and module adoption following the 7/19 outage. Oppenheimer expects the stock to remain range-bound until investors gain greater clarity around ARR comments, which changed from ARR to NNARR re-acceleration in the second half of 2026. Nonetheless, the firm believes CrowdStrike’s long-term growth opportunity remains intact.

