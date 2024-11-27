Crowdstrike price target raised to $410 from $365 at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer raised the firm’s price target on Crowdstrike (CRWD) to $410 from $365 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm notes CrowdStrike reported a strong Q3, beating top-/bottom-line estimates, while maintaining strong gross retention and module adoption following the 7/19 outage. Oppenheimer expects the stock to remain range-bound until investors gain greater clarity around ARR comments, which changed from ARR to NNARR re-acceleration in the second half of 2026. Nonetheless, the firm believes CrowdStrike’s long-term growth opportunity remains intact.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on CRWD:
- Crowdstrike price target raised to $400 from $300 at Citi
- Crowdstrike price target raised to $390 from $375 at Baird
- Crowdstrike price target raised to $400 from $310 at Susquehanna
- Crowdstrike price target raised to $375 from $290 at Piper Sandler
- Crowdstrike price target lowered to $365 from $370 at RBC Capital
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.