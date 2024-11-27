News & Insights

Stocks
CRWD

Crowdstrike price target raised to $410 from $365 at Oppenheimer

November 27, 2024 — 07:50 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Oppenheimer raised the firm’s price target on Crowdstrike (CRWD) to $410 from $365 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm notes CrowdStrike reported a strong Q3, beating top-/bottom-line estimates, while maintaining strong gross retention and module adoption following the 7/19 outage. Oppenheimer expects the stock to remain range-bound until investors gain greater clarity around ARR comments, which changed from ARR to NNARR re-acceleration in the second half of 2026. Nonetheless, the firm believes CrowdStrike’s long-term growth opportunity remains intact.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on CRWD:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CRWD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.