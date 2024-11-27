Crowdstrike price target raised to $400 from $365 at BofA

BofA raised the firm’s price target on Crowdstrike (CRWD) to $400 from $365 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. While second half trends reflect the height of the post-outage impact on the company, the “glass is also half full” as the company is showing strong abilities to retain customers and continued momentum for upsell and cross-sell, the analyst tells investors in a post-Q3 note. While the post-outage customer retention program is putting some near-term pressure on nnARR and free cash flow, the firm expects the pressure to dissipate in the second half of FY26 and growth to accelerate, the analyst added.

