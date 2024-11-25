News & Insights

Crowdstrike price target raised to $385 from $325 at Rosenblatt

November 25, 2024 — 08:55 am EST

Rosenblatt raised the firm’s price target on Crowdstrike (CRWD) to $385 from $325 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares ahead of the Q3 report on November 26. The firm says investors will continue to focus on CrowdStrike’s recovery from the July 19 outage. Its channel checks suggest customers remain confident in the company and are not stepping away. The analyst anticipates moderate upside for the quarter and a slightly raised guidance.

