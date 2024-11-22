Crowdstrike price target raised to $375 from $315 at Baird

Baird raised the firm’s price target on Crowdstrike (CRWD) to $375 from $315 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm said they are facing easier 2H ARR/revenue comps. Despite overhangs from the July-incident and near-term headwinds, channel feedback is ticking up on minimal gross-churn and early renewal success with key strategic initiatives.

