Crowdstrike price target raised to $375 from $315 at Baird

Baird raised the firm’s price target on Crowdstrike (CRWD) to $375 from $315 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm said they are facing easier 2H ARR/revenue comps. Despite overhangs from the July-incident and near-term headwinds, channel feedback is ticking up on minimal gross-churn and early renewal success with key strategic initiatives.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on CRWD:
- Crowdstrike price target raised to $395 from $345 at KeyBanc
- Crowdstrike upgraded to Positive from Mixed view at OTR Global
- QQQ ETF Update, 11/21/2024
- Delta Airlines (NYSE:DAL) Prepares for Trump Administration
- Delta Air Lines sees FY24 EPS ~$6.50, including Crowdstrike disruption
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.