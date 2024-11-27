Crowdstrike price target raised to $375 from $290 at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler analyst Rob Owens raised the firm’s price target on Crowdstrike (CRWD) to $375 from $290 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm notes Q3 results topped guidance and Street expectations driven by momentum with Flex. However, Piper expects debate coming out of the quarter to center on commentary that pointed to an acceleration in NNARR in the second half of 2026 vs. Street expectations of an acceleration in total ARR growth. Regardless of this debate, the firm thinks this quarter was a step in the right direction for Crowdstrike as it continues to execute on the longer-term consolidation opportunity in security.

