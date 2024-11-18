Crowdstrike price target raised to $372 from $295 at Barclays

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on Crowdstrike (CRWD) to $372 from $295 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares ahead of the Q3 earnings report on November 26. The firm thinks Q3 will represent the trough in net new annual recurring revenue post the outage and wonders if bull case returns to the long-term path to $10B and an an annual recurring revenue re-acceleration in the second half of 2026.

