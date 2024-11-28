News & Insights

CrowdStrike price target raised to $370 from $330 at Canaccord

November 28, 2024 — 11:50 am EST

Canaccord analyst Kingsley Crane raised the firm’s price target on CrowdStrike (CRWD) to $370 from $330 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company’s Q3 results “showcased resilience in what could have been a lagged setback in bookings activity” from the July outage, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm thinks CrowdStrike’s ability to navigate through this period “speaks to its mission-critical nature and effective management execution during times of crisis.”

