CrowdStrike price target raised to $370 from $330 at Canaccord

Canaccord analyst Kingsley Crane raised the firm’s price target on CrowdStrike (CRWD) to $370 from $330 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company’s Q3 results “showcased resilience in what could have been a lagged setback in bookings activity” from the July outage, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm thinks CrowdStrike’s ability to navigate through this period “speaks to its mission-critical nature and effective management execution during times of crisis.”
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.