CrowdStrike price target raised to $370 from $330 at Canaccord

Canaccord analyst Kingsley Crane raised the firm’s price target on CrowdStrike (CRWD) to $370 from $330 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company’s Q3 results “showcased resilience in what could have been a lagged setback in bookings activity” from the July outage, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm thinks CrowdStrike’s ability to navigate through this period “speaks to its mission-critical nature and effective management execution during times of crisis.”

