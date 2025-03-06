News & Insights

CRWD

CrowdStrike Partners With Arrow Electronics To Expand Cybersecurity In North America

March 06, 2025 — 02:41 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com

(RTTNews) - CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD) Thursday has entered a distribution agreement with Arrow Electronics to expand access to its Falcon cybersecurity platform across the U.S. and Canada. This partnership strengthens CrowdStrike's channel network, allowing Arrow's resellers, CSPs, MSPs, and MSSPs to enhance security operations and prevent breaches using AI-driven cybersecurity solutions.

Arrow, known for delivering top-tier cybersecurity solutions, will integrate CrowdStrike's Falcon Next-Gen SIEM, Falcon Cloud Security, and the broader Falcon platform to help enterprise and mid-market clients consolidate security systems, reduce vendor costs, and close protection gaps.

The Falcon platform will be available through the ArrowSphere marketplace, enabling seamless procurement, deployment, and management. Channel partners will benefit from simplified licensing, flexible billing, and easy integration with existing IT infrastructure, accelerating cybersecurity adoption.

CRWD is cuttenyly trading at $347.77 or 4.83% lower on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.

