CrowdStrike Just Crushed It, but This Competitor Is a Better Stock to Buy Now

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) just reported a blowout quarter, and solid guidance. It has a very bright future. But one of its competitors, Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT), is also growing quickly and is more profitable. In this video, Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Jeff Santoro explain why, between the two, Fortinet comes out as the one that's better to buy today.

*Stock prices used were from the afternoon of June 1, 2023. The video was published on June 4, 2023.

